Simon Hughes bidding to win Bermondsey and Old Southwark seat back in General Election

Simon Hughes, the former Liberal Democrat MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark, will be fighting to win his old seat back from Labour’s Neil Coyle, who won it in 2015.
Mr Hughes, pictured, who had been the constituency’s MP for 32 years, said after Tuesday’s announcement to hold a general election on June 8: “Liberal Democrats across Southwark are raring to go back to local voters, and relish the prospect of a general election in all three Southwark constituencies.
“In Bermondsey and North Southwark we are determined to win back the seat from Labour and are really clear we can do so. Labour, Liberals and Liberal Democrats are the only parties to have won any seats in this area since the Second World War, and in June we have as good a chance of winning again as we have ever had.
“If I am selected again to be our general election candidate locally, I shall give 100 per cent to lead the local campaign.
“With our hugely talented Liberal Democrat team in Southwark Council and at City Hall and our record ever number of local party members, we know we are in for the hardest of battles but are sure we can win.”

