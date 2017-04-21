Forest Hill School march calling for council to plug £1m deficit and help avoid cuts

PARENTS and teachers who fear budget cuts could “destroy a great school” are to stage a march and rally tomorrow.

Calls are being made for Lewisham council to step in and help Forest Hill comprehensive boys school which is struggling to cope with a £1m deficit. Campaigners along with concerned teachers and parents from the school are to gather in Mountsfield Park, in Stainton Road, Catford on Saturday from 12.15 pm. The march is to kick off at 12.30pm to arrive in Mayow Park, Mayow Road Forest Hill at 1.30pm.

Since September the school in Dacres Road has made a number of administrative and support staff redundant and under cost saving plans new 15 teaching posts are to be lost.Parents and teachers are worried that students, including those with Special Education Needs, will no longer be able to access the curriculum, as teacher’s workloads rise.

There are further worries over some of the suggested cuts to resources and that the school’s provision of performance arts, for which it is well regarded, could be cut.

Zoe Camenzuli is among the mums at the school who have noticed that her son no longer seems to have text books to refer to. She said: ‘Why should the staff and children take responsibility for this deficit. What’s being proposed is disastrous. It will destroy a great school and is a betrayal of our children and committed staff.’

She said: ‘If councils can bail out indebted schools which are becoming academies why can they not help this school. ‘There is a clear precedent for local authorities to help schools in financial need.

James Kerr, education campaigner and teacher at nearby Sydenham Hill School said: ‘Helping this school would set a good precedent. Lewisham council and others have written to government to argue that education funding should be levelled up, rather than down.”

A Lewisham Council spokesperson previously told SLP: “There is clear legislation that determines schools are responsible for managing their budgets and spending. This is reiterated in the Scheme of Delegation for Lewisham Schools which also states that “schools are responsible for dismissal costs, the relevant resources are delegated to schools and the local authority has no central budget to meet such costs. All schools in Lewisham in the past have met their redundancy costs and this is common practice currently across London.”

“The new headteacher and chair of governors are quite rightly taking appropriate – and difficult – steps to put the school back on a secure financial footing and we are doing everything within our power to support them through this challenging period.”