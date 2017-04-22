Spectator guide for the London Marathon in South London

ONE of the capital’s most heart warming, inspiring and colourful events is to once again bring a throng of thousands pounding the streets through South East London.

Runners in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon are to get a Royal send-off from Blackheath on Sunday as the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be the official race starters, along with double Olympic rowing gold medallists Helen Glover and Heather Stanning.

The Royal trio, who are spearheading the Heads Together campaign to end the stigma on talking about mental health issues, are to push the giant button at 10.00am to send 35 elite men and more than 39,000 mass race runners on their 26.2-mile journey to Westminster.

Thousands of spectators are planning to line the 26.2 route which goes through Charlton, Woolwich, Greenwich and Deptford before travelling onto Surrey Quays. Many pubs and businesses will be getting the bunting out and will be hosting entertainments along the route.

The event provides the chance for people to see some of the world’s fastest long distance runners, club runners, top wheelchair racers and competitors in the World Para Athletics World Cup Marathon. They will also be able to see thousands of inspirational runners with poignant stories who are taking part to raise funds and awareness of causes close to their hearts. A colourful stream of those in fancy dress from chefs to supermen and real life Army officers with heavy backpacks is to pass through the streets. Spectacular feats are to be witnessed by those with props aiming for a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

SPECTATOR GUIDE

The race kicks off from three starting points with the majority heading off from the Blue Start in Blackheath, the celebrities and politicians Leaving from the Red Start at Greenwich Park and others from the Green Start at St John’s Park on the edge of Blackheath.

The course which aims to take in the capital’s historic gems heads east through Charlton and Woolwich passing the Royal Artillery Barracks before travelling west to Greenwich and passing the Cutty Sark at the 6.5mile point. It then heads on along Creek Road through Deptford and onto Surrey Docks.

The wheelchair racing men and women are to be the first to set off at 8.55am and they will be followed at 9am by those taking part in the World Para Athletics World Cup Marathon. The elite women are to set off at 9.15 and at 10am the elite men and mass race starts.

Spectators at the Cutty Sark, one of the most popular viewing points, can expect to see the first wheelchair competitiors from 9.15, the front running women from 9.45 and the men from 10.25.

The elite women’s race topped by two time London Marathon champion Mary Keitany along with three other women who have all broken the two hour and 20 minute barrier in previous marathons. The field is also to include British Olympian forty-five year old Jo Pavey.

Kenenisa Bekele is now tipped to win the men’s race with the main challenges coming from his Ethiopian compatriots Feyisa Lilesa, Tesfaye Abera and Tilahun Regassa. Stanley Biwott, Kenya’s leading winning hope was forced to withdraw last week due to a hamstring injury leaving the country’s main challengers as Abel Kiru and Daniel Wanjiru.

The event now in its 37th year is the world’s largest one-day fund raising event and more than 75 per cent of the participants this year will be raising cash for charity adding to the incredible total of £830 million plus raised in past years.

Those at one of the most popular viewpoints at the Cutty Sark before the race at 7.30am will be able to spot Jackie Scully trying the knot with hubby to be Dennis on the historic ship before the pair join the race. Jackie had a congenital hip condition that eventually confined her to a wheelchair before she had her pelvis rebuilt in 2007 and has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The couple are running to raise cash for Breast Cancer Care and The Willow Foundation

Kenneth Jones is the oldest runner in this year’s event aged at 83 years and 339 days. He is also one of just 12 “Ever Presents” who have run in every single London Marathon since the first one in 1981. Whilst the oldest woman is Eleanor Draper aged 82 who will be running alongside her husband Dennis.

The youngest signed up to take part is Bronte Randle Bisell who is to be 18 and 3 days old on the day. The teen from Coventry is running for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in memory of her best friend Leanne Goddard who died two years ago aged 16 from cancer. The youngest man running is Thomas Hodges, 18, from Derbyshire, who will be running alongside his dad Tim to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The organisation of the marathon is major feat in its own right. An army of workers are to decorate the route with 35km of banners overnight and digital clocks set on seven foot stands are to be erected at all the mile points. Water stations, supplied with a total of 750,000 bottles of water for volunteers to hand out to runners, will be also located every mile.

ROAD CLOSURES

Shooters Hill Road, Ha Ha Road, John Wilson Street, Woolwich Road, Trafalgar Road, Creek Road and Evelyn Street will be closed from 6am and reopen at 2pm.

For more information visit www.virginmoneylondonmarathon.com