Review: “Bawdy, bold and brash” Pam Ann: Touch Trolley Run to Galley – 20th Anniversary Tour, Leicester Square Theatre

2017 marks Pam Ann’s 20th year in show business and the queen of the sky is currently enjoying another popular residency at the Leicester Square Theatre, writes Nicky Sweetland.

Caroline Reid’s irreverent airhostess alter ego serves up another huge helping of impudent humour and smut, while her legions of devoted fans cheer and chortle in response.

The latest debacle with United Airlines forcibly removing a passenger has given this filthy femme even more fuel and although the material is unsophisticated, with all of the classic airline stereotypes played upon, the show is performed well enough for the simplicity of the comedy not to matter too much.

There’s even a bit of audience interaction when a gaggle of unsuspecting guests are gathered on stage to reenact one of the Spice Girls’ biggest hits and the quick-witted hostess shows her stand up credentials as she improvises harsh put-downs.

The real highlight however, is the cleverly devised film clip, in which we see Pam Ann taking over from Mary Berry in the Great British Bake Off tent. There’s a lot of talk of soggy bottoms and some great use of baking innuendos to give a gloriously grisly alternative to innocence of the television show.

Bawdy, bold and brash, this is not a show for those who are easily offended, but it is a thoroughly good night out.

Pam Ann: Touch Trolley Run to Galley – 20th Anniversary Tour continues at the Leicester Square Theatre until 27th May.