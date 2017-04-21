Bow Arts to help create cultural hub in iconic Thamesmead building

A MAJOR hub for artists and designer makers at a Thamesmead landmark in partnership with a leading East London arts charity

Plans are afoot to revamp the Lakeside Centre by Southmere Lake in Thamesmead into a new cultural hub for the capital as part of former new town’s 50th anniversary celebrations for next year. The move to create a place for artists, designer makers and food entrepreneurs to flourish aims to help Thamesmead fulfil its original promise as “London’s new town”.

Arts educational charity Bow Arts is to manage the centre and is teaming up with funders Peabody Housing Association, which owns and manages Thamesmead, and the Mayor of London’s Regeneration Fund to work on the plans.

The centre, which offers stunning views over the lake and Thamesmead’s 1960’s built four iconic towers, is also to offer a wide programme of arts events and affordable housing for cultural key workers.

John Lewis, Peabody’s executive director for Thamesmead, said: “Our partnership with Bow Arts will bring this much-loved Thamesmead landmark back to life. The Lakeside Centre will be a very special place for residents to enjoy and will also help develop Thamesmead’s existing creative and entrepreneurial spirit and bring new businesses, jobs and visitors to the area. Alongside the other exciting changes taking place in the area, this will help Thamesmead fulfil its promise as London’s new town.”

Marcel Baettig, Bow Arts chief executive, said: “It’s very exciting to land in Thamesmead and immediately become a part of such an important project such as the re-imagining of the Lakeside Centre. We know the centre will become a catalyst for unlocking the talent that we know already exists in the area. But behind the excitement lies our long term commitment to Thamesmead, as one of its newest residents it will take us time to establish and become part of the community – but this is a process that we are very much looking forward to.”

Jules Pipe, the deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and skills, said: “I’m really pleased that plans for the Lakeside Centre are progressing at speed and that the Mayor’s London Regeneration Fund is helping to transform Thamesmead into a more vibrant destination for creative businesses and talent. Small businesses in London face real challenges in finding affordable workspace in which to grow and thrive: these sorts of spaces should be part of plans to build new homes and rejuvenate neighbourhoods in the future.”

The centre is expected to open next April.