Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson responds to Wigan job link

Charlton Athletic manager Karl Robinson on the touchline

Charlton manager Karl Robinson has played down claims that he is a target for Wigan Athletic.

The Latics – set to be relegated from the Championship – have Graham Barrow in interim charge.

“I think when you’re from the north and a job comes up half an hour from home then people will speculate almost immediately,” Robinson told the South London Press.

“It is not something I’ve heard anything about. I’m fully focused on Charlton Athletic and I’m already making plans for next season.

“In football you can never say never but I am very happy where I am. I want to make sure I get to the summer and get players in the team to make this great club really competitive. That has got my full attention right now.”

Robinson has appointed former QPR coach Steve Gallen as head of recruitment.

“I know who I want to sign already,” said the Addicks boss. “If they [players] want to weigh things up then the deal is off. It is not about haggling, it’s about coming straight to Charlton Athletic and having a go.”

