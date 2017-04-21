Friday, April 21, 2017
Last chance to express your views on Bakerloo Line extension

Last chance to express your views on Bakerloo Line extension

By Toby Porter -
0
29

Residents living along the route of a planned Tube line extension have a last chance to make their voices heard in a public consultation which closes today.

Transport for London’s proposed £3.1 billion Bakerloo Line extension will run from Elephant and Castle to Lewisham in a bid to improve transport links between the City and south-east London.

The plans have been criticised by residents and politicians concerned by the proposed demolition of homes in Elephant and Castle and the potential loss of businesses in New Gate Cross to make way for new route.

Councillor David Noakes, deputy leader of Southwark’s Liberal Democrats and a Cathedrals ward councillor said: “I strongly encourage local residents to make their voices heard and take part in the public consultation before it closes.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Toby Porter
Chief Reporter | Former news reporter on Daily Mail and Times, former editor in Edinburgh and Barnet. Sports editor and father for 15 years. Once made nine doormats for Harrods entrances. They lasted two years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Last chance to express your views on Bakerloo Line extension