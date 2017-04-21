28 sentenced to more than 56 years for drug dealing in Greenwich

TWENTY SEVEN men and a woman have now been put behind bars for a total of 56 years in a crackdown on drug dealing in Greenwich.

“Operation Kraken” led by Greenwich Police’s gangs unit last October led to arrests in the borough in addition to those in Harlow, Essex, Northampton, Yeovil and Somerset. The operation aimed to specifically target Class A drug dealers in the Woolwich Dockyard and Herbert Road area of Plumstead.

Officers from Greenwich’s Violent and Organised Crime Unit (VOCU) with colleagues from the Met’s Trident and Gang Crime Command and Territorial Support Group, executed 18 warrants at addresses in the Woolwich, Glyndon, Charlton, West Greenwich, Blackheath and the Westcombe areas on October 12.

Following the raids the police arrested and charged 29 people and recovered quantities of crack cocaine and heroin to a street value of £5,000. They also recovered a BMW X6, high valued Rolex watches and designer goods estimated to be worth in excess of £60,000 believed to be the proceeds of dealing drugs in Greenwich.

In the latest conviction Lee David Lugg, of Park View, Sturry, Kent was sentenced on Tuesday April 18 at Woolwich Crown Court to two years and eight months’ imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to six counts of supplying cocaine.

A further 26 people have previously been convicted and sentenced as part of the operation. In addition to sentencing those convicted were also given five year Criminal Behaviour Orders.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Andrew Payne, from VOCU, said: “The Greenwich Gangs unit has significantly impacted the distribution of crack cocaine and heroin in Woolwich. Class A drugs are being distributed and are a key driver in violent and acquisitive crime, and serious youth violence. We will continue with our proactive enforcement to tackle this type of crime.”

Detective Superintendent Lee Hill, from Greenwich Police said: “We want to reassure the public that dealing drugs in the Royal Borough of Greenwich will not be tolerated and we will leave no stone unturned to bring offenders to justice. Drug dealers are harmful to our communities; they take advantage of vulnerable people and wreck lives.

“The VOCUs operation to tackle the supply of Class A drugs on the borough has been very successful and has severely impacted upon this gang – a majority of whom have received lengthy jail sentences. This is not a one-off operation. Officers continue on a day-to-day basis, targeting drug supply and gang-related activity on the borough. My warning to those who wish to get involved in this type of activity is prepare yourself to be caught. We will put you before the courts.

“The arrest of these people has been achieved not only through police investigation, but also through the intelligence received from the community to whom we are indebted.”

Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago, 31, of no fixed address was sentenced on 4 August 2016 at Woolwich Crown Court to three years’ imprisonment for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin

A 16-year-old girl was sentenced at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 17 March to a 12 month Intensive Youth Offender Panel Referral and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Nathan Brown, 45 of no fixed address was sentenced on Friday, 24 February at Woolwich Crown Court to 16 months’ imprisonment for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Jack Doherty, 19, of Kingsman Street, Greenwich was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday, 24 February to two years and two months’ imprisonment for supplying crack cocaine and heroin

Billy Lowden, now 20 of Eglington Road, Greenwich was sentenced on Monday, 20 February to two-and-a-half years imprisonment at Woolwich Crown Court for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and for seven counts of supplying crack cocaine and heroin

A 15-year-old boy was sentenced at South East London Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 February to eight months’ youth custody for four counts of supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Junior Renford, 23, of Deer Park Terrace, Harvey Gardens, Greenwich was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday, 20 February to two-and-a-half years’ imprisonment for three counts of supplying crack cocaine, offering to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of criminal property.

James Dearsley, 62, of Rutland House, Greenwich was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday February 20 to a 12-month Community and Alcohol Treatment Order and 15 days’ Rehabilitation Requirement for permitting the use of premises for the supply of drugs.

A 17-year-old boy was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday February 16 to two years’ imprisonment for three counts of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and cannabis.

Jermaine Fitzhugh, 20, of East Oval, Northamptonshire was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court in January to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

A 16-year-old boy was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday January 6 to 13 months’ youth custody for 10 counts of supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Hia Nguyen, 20 of Erwood Road, Greenwich was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday January 6 to 20 months’ imprisonment for four counts of supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Previously another 14 people were convicted and sentenced in connection with the investigation.