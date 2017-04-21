Friday, April 21, 2017
Detectives continue appeal after woman in Sutcliffe Park was threatened with a knife before being raped

Detectives continue to appeal for witnesses and information after a woman was raped in a park in Kidbrooke.

Police were called at around 14:15hrs on Wednesday, 19 April, to Sutcliffe Park, SE9 to reports of the attack.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking through the park when an unknown suspect threatened her with a knife and raped her.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Sexual Offences, Exploitation & Child Abuse Command are investigating.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a JD Sports drawstring-style bag.

The victim’s handbag – described as white with long handles/straps – was also stolen.

Police officers will be patrolling in and around Sutcliffe Park today, and officers will remain in the area over the coming days to continue their enquiry, provide reassurance and speak with potential witnesses.

A thorough forensic examination of the scene has been completed. There is no CCTV in the park itself, but detectives are analysing the available CCTV on all surrounding roads.

Detective Superintendent Lee Hill of Greenwich police said: “Although the investigation is at an early stage, significant progress has already been made.

“I am grateful to those people who have contacted police to share any information they have. I know that members of the local community have come together and are working with police to support our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information that will assist the investigation to call police and help officers arrest the man responsible for this despicable crime.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact police in Greenwich via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the crimestoppers-uk.org website.

= Personal safety advice can be found at https://www.suzylamplugh.org

