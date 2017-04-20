Thursday, April 20, 2017
Dons chief: Agents need to prove they are worth paying a transfer...

Dons chief: Agents need to prove they are worth paying a transfer fee

By Richard Cawley -
0
33
Photo: Paul Edwards

AFC Wimbledon paid just £56,522 to agents from October 2014 to September 2015.

Dons chief executive Erik Samuelson said: “An agent has to demonstrate they have done something that means there needs to be a fee for them.

“The higher you go up the leagues the harder it is to avoid paying them.

“I don’t belong in the group who think all agents are evil. There are some very good ones, and some less so. That’s life. It’s just the same with people.

“You’ve got to pay agent fees but we do our best to get value out of that and restrict it as much as possible.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Dons chief: Agents need to prove they are worth paying a transfer...