Dons chief: Agents need to prove they are worth paying a transfer fee

AFC Wimbledon paid just £56,522 to agents from October 2014 to September 2015.

Dons chief executive Erik Samuelson said: “An agent has to demonstrate they have done something that means there needs to be a fee for them.

“The higher you go up the leagues the harder it is to avoid paying them.

“I don’t belong in the group who think all agents are evil. There are some very good ones, and some less so. That’s life. It’s just the same with people.

“You’ve got to pay agent fees but we do our best to get value out of that and restrict it as much as possible.”