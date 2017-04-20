Medal-winning swimmer returns to her roots to pass on the torch

A former international sportswoman is returning to her South London roots to pass on her skills to a new generation.

Team GB’s European and Commonwealth Games swimmer Angela Wilson began her swimming career at Crystal Palace and swam for Beckenham Swimming Club.

Two of Ms Wilson’s former pupils – sisters Sabrina, 17, and Natasha Springer, 19 – have just been selected by SportsAid for sponsorship at the 2020 Olympic Games, to be held in Tokyo.

Angela’s Swim School covers Streatham and Brixton, Beckenham and Crystal Palace and teaches people to swim, and to develop a positive attitude to overcoming adversities.

Ms Wilson knows all about adversity – she has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and a diagnosis of Asperger Syndrome, a condition which is now classified as an autistic spectrum disorder (ASD).

Her tuition has produced high calibre swimmers and top athletes, many of whom also went on to swim at Beckenham Swimming Club.

Angela has been teaching her unique method, using techniques from her international training for more than 20 years, and started her Swim School in 2002 with her mum who is also a former Team GB swimmer.

The tried and tested methods used by two generations have been adapted and franchised into a successful business which covers most of the south east, with more than 3,000 clients on the books.

Ms Wilson said: “My aim is to encourage people to use the setbacks and disappointments they have suffered as a motivation to succeed in their lives.

“I had to stop doing the thing I loved at an early age, so understand how people lose confidence in themselves.

“I believe that the drive and determination it takes to learn to swim can help rebuild confidence and give people the enthusiasm to go out and make a success of their lives, particularly, if like me, they suffer from a disability.”