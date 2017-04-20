Thursday, April 20, 2017
Detectives appeal after Catford teenager is murdered in Kidbrooke

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses after a teenager was murdered in Kidbrooke.

The 19-year-old victim has been formally identified as Jordan Wright from Catford.

His next of kin have been informed. Officers are in particular appealing for a group of males thought to have been with the victim before the attack to come forward.

At approximately 8.10pm on Wednesday, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hervey Road at the junction of Begbie Road.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found Jordan suffering stab injuries. He was taken to a south London hospital where he later died. A post-mortem examination was due to be held today.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

The officer leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Diane Tudway, said:

“I believe Jordan was part of a group of young men who had entered the park together before he was stabbed.

“Those other young men will know who they are, and I urge each of them to call police or Crimestoppers and simply describe what they saw.”

There has been no arrest at this early stage. Enquiries continue, and police officers from Greenwich are conducting additional patrols in the local area to provide reassurance and speak with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4005 or via 101.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the crimestoppers-uk.org website.

