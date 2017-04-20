Police appeal after woman raped in Sutcliffe Park, Eltham

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was raped in a park in Eltham.

Police were called at around on Wednesday, April 19, to Sutcliffe Park, to reports of the attack.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking through the park when an unknown suspect threatened her with a knife and raped her.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Sexual Offences Exploitation & Child Abuse Command are investigating.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a JD Sports drawstring-style bag.

The victim’s handbag – described as white with long handles/straps – was also stolen.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the attack is urged to contact police via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555