Thursday, April 20, 2017
Police appeal after woman raped in Sutcliffe Park, Eltham

Police appeal after woman raped in Sutcliffe Park, Eltham

By Shuz Azam -
0
178

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was raped in a park in Eltham.

Police were called at around on Wednesday, April 19, to Sutcliffe Park, to reports of the attack.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was walking through the park when an unknown suspect threatened her with a knife and raped her.

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged and is now being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from the Sexual Offences Exploitation & Child Abuse Command are investigating.

The suspect is described as a black male, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a JD Sports drawstring-style bag.

The victim’s handbag – described as white with long handles/straps – was also stolen.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the attack is urged to contact police via 101, or by tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Police appeal after woman raped in Sutcliffe Park, Eltham