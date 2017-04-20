Murder probe launched after stabbing in Kidbrooke

A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Kidbrooke.

Police were called to Hervey Road with the junction of Begbie Road, SE3, at approximately 20:10hrs on Wednesday, 19 April to reports of a stabbing.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to a south London hospital where he later died. Next of kin are aware.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged due course.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

At this early stage, anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4005 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.