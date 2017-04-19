Thursday, April 20, 2017
Exclusive: Charlton Athletic keen on Bradford star who is free agent in the summer

By Richard Cawley -
Bradford City's Mark Marshall holds off Burnley's Stephen Ward during the pre-season friendly match at the Coral Windows Stadium, Bradford.

Charlton Athletic are hot on a deal for Bradford City winger Mark Marshall.

The 29-year-old winger, who started his career in non-league at Carshalton and Grays Athletic, is understood to be keen on a return to his London roots.

Marshall is a free agent in the summer and has been a regular for the Bantams this season.

He moved To Valley Parade in July 2015 on a two-year deal after running down his contract at Port Vale.

 

