Man charged following sexual assault of a woman in Stockwell

A man charged following the sexual assault of a woman in Stockwell has appeared in court.

Carlos Javier Torres-Paute, 30, of no fixed address was arrested on Monday, April 10 and charged on Wednesday, April 12, with assault by penetration of a female over the age of 13 and kidnap of a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He appeared in custody via video link on Wednesday, April 12 at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody – next court date and venue awaits.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault by penetration was released on conditional bail.

Enquiries by the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command continue.

An investigation was launched following the incident outside Strudwick Court in Binfield Road, SW4 in the early hours of Sunday, April 2.

As part of the investigation, officers released CCTV of a man they wished to trace.