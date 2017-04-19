Thursday, April 20, 2017
Man charged following sexual assault of a woman in Stockwell

Man charged following sexual assault of a woman in Stockwell

By Shuz Azam -
0
27

A man charged following the sexual assault of a woman in Stockwell has appeared in court.

Carlos Javier Torres-Paute, 30, of no fixed address was arrested on Monday, April 10 and charged on Wednesday, April 12, with assault by penetration of a female over the age of 13 and kidnap of a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He appeared in custody via video link on Wednesday, April 12 at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody – next court date and venue awaits.

A 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and assault by penetration was released on conditional bail.

Enquiries by the Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command continue.

An investigation was launched following the incident outside Strudwick Court in Binfield Road, SW4 in the early hours of Sunday, April 2.

As part of the investigation, officers released CCTV of a man they wished to trace.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Man charged following sexual assault of a woman in Stockwell