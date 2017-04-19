Police appeal to find missing Dulwich schoolgirl

Police in Southwark are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old-girl from Dulwich.

Ellis Stennett was last seen at 16:20hrs on Tuesday, April 18, in Dulwich.

She is white, 5ft 6ins in height and of slim build with very long red hair.

She is known to frequent Wimbledon and Wandsworth.

Ellis has been very upset recently and her family and officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwark police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC

You can also call Missing People on 116000.

She had not been due to attend school on Tuesday, 18 April.