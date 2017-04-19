Man filmed treating his dogs roughly given one year ban

A GREENWICH man filmed roughly manhandling his two dogs has been banned from keeping dogs for a year.

Grant Carl Jonathan Smith of Flintmill Crescent in Kidbrooke has been convicted of two offences related to the treatment of a Shar Pei type dog called Keylo and a female Jack Russell terrier type dog called Ruby. The 22-year-old was investigated by the RSPCA after being filmed manhandling his two pets.

Smith pleaded not guilty to four charges under the Animal Welfare Act but was found guilty of two following a trial at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Monday April 10. At the same court on Thursday April 13 he was banned from keeping dogs for a year and given a 12 month community order. Smith was also ordered to pay £200 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

RSPCA inspector Nick Wheelhouse, said: “Smith was seen coming out onto his balcony, making threatening movements and shouting towards the dogs, Smith then picked up Ruby by the scruff of the neck and threw her across the balcony. Smith then returned to the balcony where he grabbed Keylo by the scruff, lifted him over his shoulder and threw him to the ground.

“He claimed in his defence that this is how mothers treat their puppies, but his behaviour clearly went beyond the boundaries of acceptable treatment and that was reflected in the court’s decision to convict him of two offences.”

Smith was convicted of failing to meet his dogs’ need to be protected from pain suffering, injury or disease by his threatening behaviour and rough handling, contrary to to section nine of the act. In addition he was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Keylo through threatening behaviour and rough handling, contrary to section 4 of the act. No judgement was made on the two other allegations under section nine of the act.

The magistrates also issued a deprivation order relating to Keylo and Ruby who will hopefully be rehomed by the RSPCA in due course.