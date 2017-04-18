Driver jailed in ‘road rage’ incident after threatening BBC presenter Jeremy Vine

A driver who screamed and threatened BBC presenter Jeremy Vine in a ‘road rage’ as he cycled through Kensington, has been jailed after losing an appeal against her conviction for threatening behaviour.

Shanique Pearson, 22, of Orsett Street, Vauxhall, was today, sentenced to one-month imprisonment and her licence endorsed with three points after being convicted of a Public Order Act offence and inconsiderate driving.She was also required to pay a victim surcharge of £140.

Isleworth Crown Court heard how Pearson was serving a 22-month suspended sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault with intent to resist arrests and shoplifting following an incident in 2012. Her suspended sentence for that incident began on October 2015.

Due to this, she has now been jailed for a total of nine months.

Pearson had been convicted of a Section 4 Public Order Act offence, namely causing fear or provocation of violence and inconsiderate driving contrary to Road Traffic Act 1988 at Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 1 February.

The court heard how on August 26, 2016 at about 14:45hrs Jeremy Vine was cycling home from work. As he turned left onto Hornton Street, W8, he could hear a car revving its engine and sensed it was driving very close behind him. He slowed slightly to enable him to look over his shoulder and then came to a stop in order to engage with the driver.

The female driver of the car, Shanique Pearson, shouted at the cyclist and told him to move out of her way, waving her arms frantically, police said.

Pearson got out of her vehicle and approached the victim. She swore at him and kicked out, making slight contact with the bike and told him to move his bike.

At this stage the victim feared for his safety and genuinely believed that Pearson would hit him. Pearson continued to swear at the cyclist and then went back to her vehicle, getting back into the driver’s seat she drove aggressively around the cyclist, according to the police.

The cyclist continued and at the junction with Kensington High Street, W8, he came to a stop at a red traffic light. He saw the same vehicle had also come to a stop at the lights. The cyclist got his phone out and took a photo of the vehicle. The vehicle door was thrown open and Pearson jumped out, running towards the cyclist. He said that she should not assault him and she replied, “I’m going to knock you out” and then said “If you take a picture of my car I will knock you out.” She walked back to her vehicle and got inside.

As the traffic lights were still red, the cyclist pulled alongside the vehicle on the passenger side. Pearson leaned forward, making a gun gesture with her right hand and aiming the ‘gun’ and pulled her hand back ‘shooting’ towards him.

The matter was reported to police and an investigation began.

Pearson was arrested on September 2, 2016 and on 11 October 2016, she was charged with driving without reasonable consideration to other road users, failing to licence a vehicle and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Detective Inspector Driss Hayoukane, from Notting Hill CID, said: “Road rage incidents like this are completely unacceptable. Threatening anyone with violence is unacceptable and a criminal offence. I hope this sentence serves as a warning and important reminder that all road users should be respected and those that make violent threats will be found and brought before the courts.”