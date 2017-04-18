New Met chief at Lewisham Police Station this morning

The new Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has begun her first week in office by visiting various London boroughs and meeting as many of her officers and staff as possible.

This morning, Tuesday, 18 April, the Commissioner attended Lewisham Police Station where she met with community members, officers and staff, and patrolled Lewisham High Street with dedicated Ward Officers.

Lewisham Police Station is home to borough resources such as Neighbourhood Policing Teams, as well as specialist units such as the Mounted Branch, Trident and the Murder Investigation Team.

The Commissioner took her oath of attestation in front of Chief Magistrate Arbuthnot at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 11 April.

On her visit today, the Commissioner said: “I have been spending my first few days getting around London meeting and listening to officers, staff and members of the public. I want Londoners to feel they can approach anyone in the Met and talk to them about their concerns and what matters to them.

“This city deserves a truly modern police service based on our traditional policing values. Being back in the Met has reminded me of how special our officers and staff are, and the extraordinary job they do day in and day out for London. It’s wonderful to be here.”