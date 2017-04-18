Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Jeremy Corbyn welcomes decision to hold snap general election on June 8

By Shuz Azam -
Jeremy Corbyn MP, Leader of the Labour Party, has welcomed Theresa May’s decision to hold a snap election on June 8, which was announced this morning

Mr Corbyn said:“I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.

“Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

“In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country.  We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain.”

Shuz Azam
