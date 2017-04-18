Queen’s personal message leaves Greenwich aboard the Wylde Swan

A PERSONAL message from the Queen to the people of Canada was aboard one of Tall Ships as they set sail from Greenwich.

The message to mark the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Federation was carried on board the Wylde Swan as she departed Greenwich on Sunday for the next leg of the journey to Quebec for the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta.

A scroll containing the Queen’s letter was handed over to Captain Jurgens Hanekom of the ship on Sunday the final day of the Royal Borough of Greenwich Tall Ships Festival 2017. Following the four day event thousands lined the Greenwich and Woolwich river sides to witness the Parade of Sail as the fleet of 30 Tall Ships left the borough on the first leg of the trip which is to Sines in Portugal

In the missive Her Royal Highness celebrates the historic relationship between the UK and Canada and congratulates all those involved in the Regatta, organised by Sail Training International.

Denise Hyland, the leader of Greenwich council was joined by Her Excellency Janice Charette, the Canadian High Commissioner, for the handing over of the scroll which also contains a letter from her.

Cllr Hyland said: “I am very proud to pass on the Queen’s personal message to the people of Canada. We have greatly enjoyed hosting the start of the Rendez-Vous 2017 Tall Ships Regatta and welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Royal Borough. I wish the crews all the best in their onward journeys and for the remainder of the regatta.”

More than 50 young people from Greenwich were also aboard the ships as they departed and are set to have the chance to help crew them. The opportunities have been made available thanks to the sponsorship from many including Peabody Housing, U+I developers, the Port of London Authority, London City Cruise Port, Visit Greenwich and Seafarers UK.