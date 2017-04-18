New Cross track blaze out and train services recovering

Train services are now recovering after being suspended due to a small track side fire just outside New Cross station.

Firefighters were called to the blaze on the line between the station and St John’s shortly before 9am and the fire was brought under control just before 9.45am.

The fire caused some delays for Southeastern services. A spokeswoman told SLP “We are working to recover the services and hopefully all will be restored in time for the evening rush hour.”

Three fire engines and 15 firefighters from New Cross, Deptford and Greenwich fire stations were at the scene.