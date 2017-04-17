Millwall can’t make dominance pay at Fleetwood Town – keeper Cairns foils the Lions

Neil Harris’ wasteful Millwall side paid the price for a lack of bite at promotion rivals Fleetwood Town.

The Lions should have boosted their League One play-off hopes but some wasteful finishing combined with fierce defending from Fleetwood and spectacular saves from their shotstopper Alex Cairns saw the South Londoners edged out by a first-half injury-time Ben Davies header.

It was not all doom and gloom though with Millwall retaining their place in the top six thanks to Southend’s 2-1 home defeat to Milton Keynes.

Millwall dominated the opening 25 minutes and played Fleetwood off the park but ended up paying the price for missed opportunities as Neil Harris’ men carved out seven opportunities in that blistering spell – Lee Gregory wasting the two biggest chances.

Ben Thompson’s effort from outside the box cannoned back off the post into the forward’s path but he fired straight at Cairns one-on-one.

Jed Wallace steamed down the left flank before teeing Gregory up in space in the box but his first time effort crashed into the right post.

And the Lions paid for their lack of bite as Fleetwood survived the storm and opened the scoring in first-half injury time.

Amari’i Bell was needlessly fouled on the left flank by Mahlon Romeo with George Glendon whipping the subsequent set-piece into the box and Davies nodding in his first goal for the club.

It was an end-to-end second half with Gregory having an effort blocked on the line by Davies and Cairns making an unbelievable save to stop Jake Cooper’s header.

Millwall threw everything at Fleetwood in the dying stages but some phenomenal defending from the hosts and a last-gasp Cairns save from Calum Butcher’s header frustrated the Lions.