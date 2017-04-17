Addicks boss not totally pleased despite emphatic winning margin against Gillingham

Karl Robinson was not totally happy with his Charlton side despite a 3-0 win over Gillingham.

The Addicks erased any lingering drop fears as goals from Jason Pearce, Ricky Holmes and Josh Magennis made it a good afternoon in SE7.

“I thought they [Gillingham] had too many chances – it was a little bit of bad finishing rather than great defending,” said Robinson. “But the lads put the effort in. They have worked extremely hard in the last three games.”

Holmes produced an excellent free-kick goal, claimed the assist for Pearce’s header which opened the scoring as well as a crossfield run in the build-up to Magennis’ finish.

“He’s like a Duracell bunny – he doesn’t stop running,” said Robinson. “He cares – that’s important. He goal ratio shows that and his regains.

“They had 2,500 fans coming here for a party. We knew how much they wanted to beat us. They came here to try and finish above Charlton Athletic.”