Charlton boss on chances of bringing Chelsea ace back to The Valley

Charlton boss Karl Robinson says it is too early to talk about bringing Jay Dasilva back on loan again next season.

The Chelsea left-footer has played at full-back in recent games.

But initially Dasilva did not feature for the Addicks. It has taken injury to Lewis Page to fully open the door for the teenager.

“It’s still too soon,” said Robinson. “He’s a Chelsea player. I knew the talent he had but didn’t think he was ready for men’s football.

“I know Chelsea were not overly happy about that but they’ve got to trust me. I know when the time is right to put them in. When he got his chance he has never looked back.

“He is an England under-19 international – his talent isn’t in question. When he didn’t play he didn’t moan. I spoke about work ethic – how training has got to be like a game for him. He took that on board and has been brilliant.

“I do need someone in that position. Foxy [Morgan Fox] has been a loss – that’s a debate amongst our fans, whether he was or wasn’t. Since he has gone we have struggled in that area.

“When I first walked into the building I thought we dropped deep too much – our full-backs didn’t get over the halfway line or past our wide players.

“I want to play offensive full-backs. It is exciting and risky, but when you get it right it is almost like having two more wingers. Here at The Valley we have to be putting teams under pressure.”