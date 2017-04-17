Charlton extend unbeaten League One run as woeful Gillingham provide little opposition

Charlton extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gillingham on Easter Monday.

First-half goals by Jason Pearce and Ricky Holmes were added to by Josh Magennis after the break.

And Gillingham’s frankly woeful finishing was a big factor in the Addicks keeping their first clean sheet since January 14.

Charlton were clapped both at half-time and the full-time whistle – there was none of the animosity often pouring down from the stands this season – as Jay Dasilva performed the obligatory tunnel jump.

Charlton missed a good chance when Dasilva’s cross found an unmarked Jake Forster-Caskey just six minutes in, but the midfielder planted his header wastefully across the face of goal.

But a far more emphatic finish was provided by Pearce on 20 minutes. Ricky Holmes swung in the corner from the right and the centre-back met it powerfully to open his account for the Addicks.

Gillingham keeper Tomas Holy managed to redirect to save Josh Magennis’ free-kick which had clipped off the defensive wall. But he had no such chance with Holmes’ 11th goal of the campaign.

Dasilva had produced a fine solo run which was halted illegally by Max Ehmer, who collected a booking. The former Northampton winger stepped up to produce yet another fine finish from 20 yards out.

If only all the signings this summer had produced such value for money as Holmes.

And it was Holmes who had a big part in Charlton’s third goal. He produced a run from right to left which looked to be heading nowhere until he cut it back for Jordan Botaka to lay on the chance for Magennis.

Magennis produced a right-footed effort just past the right upright.

Gillingham got into good positions on a number of occasions but Cody McDonald was one of the big offenders in not even managing to hit the target.