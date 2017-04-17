Monday, April 17, 2017
Charlton extend unbeaten League One run as woeful Gillingham provide little opposition

Charlton extend unbeaten League One run as woeful Gillingham provide little opposition

By Richard Cawley -
0
352
Jason Pearce heads Charlton in front Charlton Athletic v Gillingham, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 17 April 2017. Image by Keith Gillard

Charlton extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gillingham on Easter Monday.

First-half goals by Jason Pearce and Ricky Holmes were added to by Josh Magennis after the break.

And Gillingham’s frankly woeful finishing was a big factor in the Addicks keeping their first clean sheet since January 14.

Charlton were clapped both at half-time and the full-time whistle – there was none of the animosity often pouring down from the stands this season – as Jay Dasilva performed the obligatory tunnel jump.

Ricky Holmes makes it 2-0
Photo: Paul Edwards

Charlton missed a good chance when Dasilva’s cross found an unmarked Jake Forster-Caskey just six minutes in, but the midfielder planted his header wastefully across the face of goal.

But a far more emphatic finish was provided by Pearce on 20 minutes. Ricky Holmes swung in the corner from the right and the centre-back met it powerfully to open his account for the Addicks.

Gillingham keeper Tomas Holy managed to redirect to save Josh Magennis’ free-kick which had clipped off the defensive wall. But he had no such chance with Holmes’ 11th goal of the campaign.

Dasilva had produced a fine solo run which was halted illegally by Max Ehmer, who collected a booking. The former Northampton winger stepped up to produce yet another fine finish from 20 yards out.

Ricky Holmes celebrates his 11th goal of the season
Charlton Athletic v Gillingham, SkyBet League 1 , The Valley, 17 April 2017.
Image by Keith Gillard

If only all the signings this summer had produced such value for money as Holmes.

And it was Holmes who had a big part in Charlton’s third goal. He produced a run from right to left which looked to be heading nowhere until he cut it back for Jordan Botaka to lay on the chance for Magennis.

Magennis produced a right-footed effort just past the right upright.

Gillingham got into good positions on a number of occasions but Cody McDonald was one of the big offenders in not even managing to hit the target.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Charlton extend unbeaten League One run as woeful Gillingham provide little opposition