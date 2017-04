Charlton Athletic v Gillingham team line-ups: Two changes made as Solly misses out

Charlton boss Karl Robinson has made two changes from the side which drew 1-1 at Coventry City – with Nathan Byrne and Jake Forster-Caskey both starting against Gillingham.

Right-back Chris Solly misses out altogether and his place is taken by Byrne.

Forster-Caskey replaces Fredrik Ulvestad, who drops to the bench.

Charlton: Rudd, Byrne, Bauer, Pearce, Dasilva, Konsa, Forster-Caskey, Crofts, Holmes, Botaka, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Jackson, Watt, Ulvestad, Ahearne-Grant, Aribo, Teixeira.

Gillingham: Holy, Jackson, Ehmer, Oshilaja, Hessenthaler, McDonald, Martin, Quigley, Dack, Cornick, Wright. Subs: Nelson, Herd, Donnelly, Osadebe, Parker, Muldoon, Rehman.