Millwall keeper outlines his targets – and admits this season has been a dream

Tom King wants to be Millwall number one – but has no complaints if Jordan Archer comes back into the side after recovering from injury.

King has not been on the losing side in a League One game he has started this season. The former Crystal Palace stopper was dropped after a 0-0 draw against Bury at The Den last month once Archer had recovered from a quad problem.

But he is back between the posts since Archer re-injured the same area in the 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

King, 22, said: “It was fine, the manager pulled me just before the Rochdale game and explained the situation fully. Unluckily for Jordan got another injury and it has given me another chance.

“I’m just here to do a job for the team – there is no jealously towards Jordan or anyone else. We’re all pulling in one direction – to get promotion.”

King made his debut for the Lions in the EFL Cup in August. Good Friday’s 3-0 win over Northampton was his 16th appearance of the campaign.

“To play this many games is a dream for me – any more I get is a bonus,” he said. “If Jordan comes back then that is completely up to the manager’s discretion. I’ll do whatever I can to win my place back in the team. If that doesn’t happen this season then I’ll go for it again next time around.

“Jordan has played a lot more games then me but we are both relatively inexperienced when you look at the bigger picture. We get on great. Before games we talk and we had a chat before the Rochdale game – he felt like he had to say something to me [about the change] and that is a massive compliment to the type of guy he is.

“I’ve made my debut for Millwall in all four competitions we play in. It has been a real eye-opener for me in terms of the level you need to hit consistently. It will stand me in good stead moving forward as I try to be the number one.”