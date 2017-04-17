One of the Dons’ stars this season happy to sit down for contract talks

Jake Reeves has been a leading light for AFC Wimbledon this season – and is happy to discuss extending his stay with the South London club.

The 23-year-old midfielder still has 12 months to run on his contract with the Dons.

“Nothing has been spoken about my deal and I’m quite relaxed about it,” he said.

“I’m still contracted for another year and I have a good relationship with the staff here. If the gaffer wanted to have a sitdown with me then I’d be willing to have that conversation. There is no need really for that at the moment.

“On a personal level I’m very happy how this season has gone. I’ve played 51 games at a slightly higher level, although I have played at it before.

“There has been more football played that suits my style. I’ve managed to get on the ball quite a lot. There are other aims to achieve – scoring more goals would be a massive benefit and that has not worked out.”

But Reeves’ sole strike this season was hugely significant – the first in the 2-0 win over detested rivals Milton Keynes in mid-March. Boss Neal Ardley described it as giving the former Tottenham youngster legendary status at the Dons.

Reeves said: “I definitely don’t feel like a legend! They are nice words from the gaffer and I’m quite humbled by them. It just goes to show how important a game it was at the time.

“Maybe one day when I hang my boots up I might have even more pride about it, but when you are playing it is just your job even if people will still be speaking about that goal for ages. You just get on with it. When the club get to their new stadium it will be part of the story.”

Wimbledon have suffered back-to-back losses since the 3-1 home win over Rochdale at the end of March which took them past Ardley’s safety target to clinch League One football next season.

“Staying up is a massive achievement but there is frustration at the last couple of games,” said Reeves. “It’s not the case that the players are already on their holidays. We’ve trained even harder and there are still arguments after recent matches.

“We want to finish as high as possible. Can we finish above the other side [Milton Keynes]? That would be another milestone for the club to look back on one day.

“It’s not like we haven’t tried. It just hasn’t worked out for us at the moment.”