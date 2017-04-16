Joel Ward: Leicester point is another step to the safety point for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward said the team had to respect the point after battling back from two goals down for a credible draw against defending champions Leicester City.

Ward, who recently made his 300th career appearance, said the draw proved the resilience of this Palace side.

He said: “We showed our character to come back from two down but we’re not happy with the defending for both goals. We prepared for the long throw-ins during the week and we were disappointed to concede so early on even though we handled them well for the rest of the game.

“At the end of the day, we have to respect the point. We need to keep picking up results until we’re mathematically safe. There’s been a massive improvement since the Sunderland game in terms of the commitment, desire and quality from the entire squad.

“We showed great resilience to come back from a two-goal deficit, Yohan (Cabaye) and Christian (Benteke) took their goals brilliantly. We could have won it in the end but we’ll take the point and look forward to Liverpool next week which will be another difficult game.”