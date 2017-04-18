Luka Milivojevic reveals what Crystal Palace need to finally erase drop fears

Luka Milivojevic said one or two more wins should see Crystal Palace safe from relegation.

The Eagles are seven points clear of the Premier League drop zone with six fixtures remaining. The Eagles earned a 2-2 draw against Leicester City and next face Liverpool at Anfield.

He said: “We started well but we conceded a cheap goal from the throw-in and Leicester are not an easy team to chase the game against because they have one of the best defences in the league.

“But we’ve turned our form around since February and we’re playing with a confidence and calmness that comes with good results. But we must keep picking up points until we’re safe.

“I’ve enjoyed the challenge of playing in the Premier League. We must respect the point even though we controlled the game after going behind early on. We have a difficult run-in but we’ve played very well in the last few games and one or two more wins should see us safe.”

The Serbian midfielder has slotted seamlessly into the rigours of Premier League football with commanding performances against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and defending champions Leicester.

He added: “I don’t get a lot of time in games to show my quality on the ball because my priority is to protect the defence. But I’m a team player and I’ll do whatever it takes to help us get the right result. Liverpool will be another tough fixture but our confidence is high so we’ll have no fear going into the game.”