Christian Benteke: I’ve added more to Crystal Palace team than just goals

Christian Benteke said Crystal Palace were disappointed not to grab victory over Leicester City despite facing a two-goal deficit against the defending champions.

The Belgian striker now has 12 Premier League goals for the campaign and 14 in total.

Benteke said: “I’m very happy to score again because I’ve helped the team earn a good point after we worked very hard to get back into the game.

“It’s a mixed feeling because we made some bad mistakes for their two goals but we dominated the second-half and maybe deserved a victory in the end.

“As a striker, as soon as you score your confidence naturally increases but I also feel more involved in the entire game and have been helping the team to create chances. We showed great character to come from behind but the confidence of the whole team is very high at the moment and it’s a sign of how well we’re playing that we’re frustrated to not get a win in the end.

“It’s been a great turnaround from the beginning of February. But we want to keep this run going – you never know what can happen in the Premier League so we can’t afford to relax.”