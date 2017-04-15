Boss Sam Allardyce hails Crystal Palace man who has proven he is a “top player”

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce was left satisfied after seeing his side claim a “great point” despite finding themselves two goals down early in the second-half to reigning champions Leicester City.

Goals from Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke lifted the Eagles seven points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining. Allardyce reserved praise for Andros Townsend, who set up the Belgian’s equaliser with a magnificent cross.

He said: “It was a great point for us. You have to be very satisfied with a draw when you’ve been 2-0 down. It keeps our undefeated home run going.

“We were here yesterday practising defending those long throws from Christian Fuchs and unfortunately for me the players seemed to forget our preparations. But psychologically the players are in a much better place than when I arrived which has been reflected in the results.

“The mental strength has increased and the fitness with it during this stretch of games. Andros (Townsend) has turned himself into a top player. He’s done that through consistent hard work in and out of possession.”