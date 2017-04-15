Crystal Palace fight back to keep safety push on track against reigning champions Leicester City

Crystal Palace salvaged a point after coming back from two goals down against the champions to keep their Premier League survival bid on track. The Eagles are now seven points clear of the relegation zone with a tally of 35.

Second-half goals from Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke maintained Palace’s unbeaten home record stretching back to February. The Eagles appeared to be slumping to defeat after goals from Robert Huth and Jamie Vardy at the beginning of each half.

But the Eagles came to life after Vardy doubled Leicester’s lead with a curled effort that went in off Wayne Hennessey’s fingertips. Cabaye halved the deficit within two minutes after Jeffrey Schlupp’s deflected shot fell to the French midfielder who buried his strike from 10 yards to score for the second consecutive home game.

Palace piled on the pressure after cutting the lead and were rewarded with Benteke’s 14th goal of the campaign. The Belgian met Andros Townend’s cross from the left-hand side, powering a header past Kasper Schmeichel after outjumping Yohan Benalouane.

Benteke nearly put Palace ahead minutes later after his low effort was saved by Schmeichel at his near post following another Townsend cross.

Leicester continued to threaten from set-pieces and Palace looked nervous from Christian Fuchs’ long throws all afternoon. Leonardo Ulloa’s effort appeared to hit a Palace hand before the striker flashed a volley just wide.

Wilfried Zaha and Townsend found space behind the Leicester defence after a scrappy first-half and the return of Patrick van Aanholt offered extra width for the closing stages.

Palace went behind after Huth rose highest above the Eagles defenders from a Fuchs throw-in, glancing his header past Hennessey. Palace had most of the play in the first-half but struggled to break down a Leicester defence content to put players behind the ball. Zaha’s shot from a Benteke knockdown was blocked by Huth who thwarted the Eagles at both ends.

Five minutes later, Benteke chested down a Joel Ward cross but his effort was saved by the sprawling Schmeichel.

The Ealges pushed for a late winning goal, launching crosses for Benteke to attack but failed to carve out another opening. Danny Drinkwater’s stoppage time effort from the edge of the box flashed past the left-hand post as a pulsating second-half ended with a share of the spoils.