Norwich star will wait until summer to decide future – but Charlton want him

Norwich loanee Declan Rudd says he will wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

The stopper’s contract with the Canaries is up in the summer and Addicks manager Karl Robinson said after Friday’s draw with Coventry that “there was a few people in the crowd who would totally take him next season and we would be one of them.”

Rudd admits that his future is still currently up in the air.

“I wish I could tell you,” he said.

“Norwich haven’t got a manager at the moment so there’s not really much going on there. I’ve had my head fully in this run that we’ve had to try and make sure we don’t go down as a club. I’ll think about my future when the season’s finished.

“We’ve still got three important games to go. We need to start building for next year now. If we can go into next season with some good results behind us the momentum will be there and we’ll hopefully be in a better position.

The 26-year-old says that Robinson hasn’t discussed the possibility of him staying at The Valley for next season but that he won’t allow that to affect his performances between now and the end of the campaign.

“You’ll have to ask the gaffer, he hasn’t even spoken to me yet, it’s up to him,” he explained.

“Sometimes it can play in the back of your mind if you let it get to you. I like to just concentrate on the football because that’s where you do your talking as a player.

“You can speak to managers, you can speak to clubs, but if you’re not doing it out on the pitch you won’t get anywhere. I’ve been trying to concentrate as much as I can. Once those three games have gone I’ll see what my options are.”