Wolves winger earns praise from Lions chief after win over Northampton

Millwall boss Neil Harris praised the performance of on-loan Wolves winger Jed Wallace as he struck twice in Good Friday’s 3-0 win over Northampton Town.

The result kept the Lions in the sixth and final League One play-off spot. Southend United, sat below the South London club, were 4-0 victors at Chesterfield.

It keeps the heat on for a place in the top-six.

“Jed’s all-round performance was excellent,” said Harris. “Aiden has got the ability….15 goals from open play.

“The first two are wonderful individual strikes. The third is all about Millwall at home – a fast tempo, getting the ball behind the opposition, composure around the box and a quality finish.

“I was really pleased with our game management in the second half, I can’t remember our goalkeeper making a save.”