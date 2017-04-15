Saturday, April 15, 2017
Wolves winger earns praise from Lions chief after win over Northampton

By Richard Cawley -
Jed Wallace celebrates his goal Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris praised the performance of on-loan Wolves winger Jed Wallace as he struck twice in Good Friday’s 3-0 win over Northampton Town.

The result kept the Lions in the sixth and final League One play-off spot. Southend United, sat below the South London club, were 4-0 victors at Chesterfield.

It keeps the heat on for a place in the top-six.

“Jed’s all-round performance was excellent,” said Harris. “Aiden has got the ability….15 goals from open play.

Aiden O’Brien scores
Photo: Brian Tonks

“The first two are wonderful individual strikes. The third is all about Millwall at home – a fast tempo, getting the ball behind the opposition, composure around the box and a quality finish.

“I was really pleased with our game management in the second half, I can’t remember our goalkeeper making a save.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

