Charlton manager won’t use protest pigs as excuse for below-par display at Coventry

Karl Robinson was happy to come away with a point at Coventry after Charlton’s below-par performance.

The result was enough to confirm the Sky Blues’ relegation to League Two and both sets of supporters joined in protests that delayed kick off. Just like the reverse fixture at The Valley in October, foam pigs were launched onto the field as Coventry fans demonstrated against hedge fund SISU who own the Midlands outfit, with Addicks fans continuing their campaign against Roland Duchatelet.

Robinson said the delay wasn’t the reason his side performed well below par.

“If I say something it would be blown right out of proportion,” he explained.

“You can’t use that as an excuse. I don’t think we got going. I am pleased because we’ve played better and lost. We had to dig in today. Playing not good and still getting a point against one of the teams in form with four wins in the last five with only Sheffield United beating them at Bramall Lane.

“We we’re expecting it obviously. We have a job to do and we did our job, it’s as simple as that. The similarities are there for all to see so obviously what happened at The Valley and again here was planned.

“It was hard to get going off the back of that but I thought we were poor today and look disjointed. I thought Declan Rudd was the man of the match.

The result leaves the Addicks six points above the drop zone but Robinson insisted his side are now looking up rather than down.

“I’ve spoken of the nine team table, but it’s now the ten team table as we’ve brought another team back into it.”