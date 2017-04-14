Charlton Athletic boss Karl Robinson reacts to takeover reports

Karl Robinson has reacted to the speculation linking Charlton Athletic with Australian investment.

Reports during the week suggested that Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet was ready to loosen his grip on the South London club, with Australian Football Consortium (AFC) named as one party prepared to launch a takeover.

Robinson says that those above him haven’t changed their tune when he asks about possibility of a sale.

“Ever since the day I walked in I was always told there would be things leaked and linked to the football club,” explained Robinson.

“My reaction was to make a phone call immediately and I was told the club is not for sale. The powers-that-be above me – I can’t control what their actions are. My actions are solely to get the right results and to care for the football club.

“I have to put my heart and soul into something that I really feel passionate about and try to do that to the best of my ability regardless of the negativity or the things that are going on. I have to make sure the ship stays steady on the football pitch. I can’t get involved in things in anything that goes on around that. We’ve let people down this year as players and as staff, and we hope to make it up to them in the last few games of the season.”

Takeovers often lead to managerial change for football clubs but Robinson says he cannot fear for his future in SE7.

“It’s not for me to worry about it. That’s just part and parcel of football. I know and believe in my own ability. I’ve always said it’s not about changing the peak of the mountain, the base is the most important aspect of it. We’re doing a lot of things behinds the scenes, recruitment is working very hard.

“We brought somebody else in this week to aid that side of it. Hopefully we can try and move the football club and try to speak to a couple of players immediately to make sure there’s four or five players in before I go away and hopefully we can build on that whilst we’re away and build on that when we’re all back.”