Foam pigs hurled onto pitch by Charlton and Coventry fans causes 10-minute delay as game ends all-square

Charlton shared a 1-1 draw at Coventry City in a result that saw the Sky Blues relegated to League Two.

The game was subject to over10ten minutes of delays as supporters of both Coventry and Charlton threw foam pigs onto the field of play, reminiscent of the reverse fixture in October when the two sets of fans also joined together to protest against the respective owners of their clubs.

The referee removed the players from the field for some time but once the game was finally underway Nathan Byrne nearly gave the Addicks the lead, his header rebounding back off the crossbar.

It was the hosts who did edge in front, Thomas finishing through Declan Rudd’s legs as a shot deflected into his path six yards out.

The visitors drew level early in the second period. Patrick Bauer was on hand to head Josh Magennis’ flick-on home at the far post before Thomas missed a golden opportunity to restore the Sky Blues’ lead, nodding wide from a yard out as Rudd parried Jodi Jones’ shot.

Charlton are six points above the drop zone with three games left to play.