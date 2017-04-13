Ideas for Easter fun by Go Ape

A new survey, commissioned by Go Ape, reveals that Londoners say a lack of time is the biggest obstacle to doing something ‘out of the ordinary’ with friends or family over Easter. In fact, they have a whopping 50 hours of spare time, as the activities they usually do when they’re not at work, such as shopping, cooking, sleeping, and watching TV only take up 60 hours of the 110 hour four-day holiday. 63% of Londoners (and the rest of the country) also feel that the Easter weekend should be an opportunity to spend time with our kids, friends or family, as half of us struggle to do something fun with them more than once a month. The survey shows that Londoners have virtually the same amount of spare time over the Easter holiday as the rest of the country, and while nearly 78% of Londoners say their lives are either somewhat predictable or very predictable, they have just as much opportunity to do something fun and different as everyone else. With short, cold days and so much else going on at Christmas, Easter is a great time of year to spring into action, break with routine and do something more adventurous. So what can we do to shake things up, have fun and make this Easter one to remember? Tristram Mayhew, Chief Gorilla at Go Ape says, ‘Not everyone has time to go camping, trekking or beachcombing this Easter, but most of us can manage a bite-size adventure which allows us to be home in time for tea.’ 5 adventures to consider this Easter weekend 1. Go Ape – with 4 sites in London, Battersea Park, Trent Park, Black Park and a brand new adventure at Alexandra Palace, Londoners can negotiate different obstacles among the tree tops, leap into mid-air when they are 15m (48ft) above the ground and zoom down a zip wire. It often involves encouraging one another to overcome the challenges and ends up with a real sense of achievement as well as some great memories. (www.goape.co.uk) 2. Horse riding – from new riders to experienced equestrians, the whole family can escape the city and enjoy the stunning countryside and wildlife of Wimbledon Common and Richmond Park at Wimbledon Village Stables (www.wvstables.com). 3. Rock climbing – with 200 metres of bouldering wall, 350 climbing routes and 110 roped lines there is something for everyone at the Westway Climbing Centre (www.sports.westway.org) 4. Skiing – learn to ski or snowboard or just advance your existing skills this Easter weekend at Chel-ski – London’s largest indoor ski centre (www.chel-ski.uk) 5. Bike riding – Parkcycle in Richmond Park offers a range of both trail and road bikes for hire by the hour, allowing the whole family to enjoy the best of the park and some exercise (www.parkcycle.co.uk)