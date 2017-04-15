Greenwich theatre boss on the diverse Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist

Greenwich Mercury column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre

April marks the announcement of the shortlist for one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world, the Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction – previously known as the Orange Prize for Fiction – celebrating excellence, originality and accessibility in women’s writing from around the world.

This year’s shortlist includes Stay With Me by first time novelist Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀̀ from Nigeria, The Sport of Kings by C.E. Morgan from the USA, Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien from Canada and three UK novelists, Naomi Alderman with The Power, Gwendoline Riley with First Love and 2000 winner Linda Grant nominated again, this time for The Dark Circle.

The shortlist is astonishingly diverse. Adébáyọ̀̀’s debut tells of a marriage crumbling against the stormy social and political backdrop of 1980s Nigeria. Morgan’s The Sport Of Kings is a horse-racing epic hailed by The Telegraph as potentially “the most daring novel of 2016”. Thien’s Do Not Say We Have Nothing is a moving story of the musicians who suffered during and after the Cultural Revolution in China. Naomi Alderton has brought science fiction to the shortlist, a genre often overlooked by the big literary prizes, with her imagined world in which women can kill with a single touch. Riley’s First Love is a sprawling tale about a writer looking back over the life that led to her marriage to an older man while Linda Grant’s novel is about a brother and sister in post-war Britain and their experiences of a tuberculosis sanatorium.

Now in its twenty-second year, the quality of the annual shortlist is as reliable as the inevitable and repeated objections to an all-female prize. Questions as to the validity of a prize based on gender are raised every year, but the answer is simple and was proved by the author Catherine Nichols in 2015 when she conducted a simple experiment. Sending her new novel to 50 agents she received just two requests for the manuscript. Resending it under a male pseudonym led to more than eight times as many positive responses. Despite the major female figures in the publishing industry, breaking into the business is still harder for women than for men.

Theatre suffers in the same way. Female actors, writers, directors and producers are outnumbered two-to-one in this country, but there are a number of key interventions seeking to correct that. A number of theatres have now committed to 50/50 casting through the year, and we launched 2017 with a season of work by emerging female theatre makers.

These kind of opportunities, across the arts, are critical if we are ever to achieve true equality among those striving to work in our industry. For a first time novelist like Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀̀, being included on the shortlist will change her life and her career, and the annual celebration of female novelists represented by the Baileys prize continues to assert the quality of the writing being produced by women year on year.

