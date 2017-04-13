Exotic and exciting – Zippos circus is in town

By Hannah Walker

Exotic, fast-paced and jaw-dropping – Zippos circus is in town.

The big top extravaganza has returned to South London with one of the very best shows yet.

This year’s theme is Jigit! which references the brilliant equestrian act from Kazakhstan. The beautiful horses are ridden which speed and elegance by the well rehearsed riders who were a clear favourite on the day we visited. The Zippos management seem excellent at acquiring world famous performers at the top of their game to perform in a big top that aims for nothing but excellence.

This year the show is lively and as fun and daring as ever.

My breath was taken away trapeze artist Miss Kimberley who puts her life on the line every time she is raised to the roof. In truth, I had my eyes covered for much of her act as I sat on the edge of my seat just wishing it all to be over. Her courage and discipline must be applauded.

In fact discipline is what the circus is all about. The performers are often inches away from death yet their artistry makes them a compelling watch. We are drawn into their web of intrigue and wonder, what it would be like to be flying high up in the air with them? How many times have they rehearsed to get to the perfection they display?

This year as well as the wonderful Cossack riders and Kimberley there is African contortionist who brings something new to Zippos. He made the impossible look, well, impossible.

And sure to grip the crowds as they dice with death are the Lucius troupe, the Brazilian motorcyclists who zip around the Globe of Death with such speed you feel they may take off any second.

Zippos has done it again and provided a great family show sure to have you screeching, clapping and laughing all at the same time.

Great show, go see it.

Zippos is at Blackheath Common, Shooters Hill Road, until April 18.

It will be in Figges Marsh, Mitcham from April 28 to May 2, Brockwell Park from May 11to May 16

For tickets see www.zippos.co.uk