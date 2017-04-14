Bakerloo Line extension station threat to New Cross Gate retail park

Concerns have been raised that a proposed site for a Bakerloo line underground extension would lead to the demolition a retail park which includes a Sainsbury superstore.

The proposed site for the New Cross Gate station on the new Tube route includes the whole of the New Cross Gate Retail Park, the consultation boards reveal. In addition to a busy Sainsbury’s and its petrol station the site also features a TK Maxx department store, in addition to a Harveys furniture and a Currys electrical store.

Concerns have been expressed over the loss of shopping facilities and jobs should the plan to use the site goes ahead. Sainsbury’s alone employs 239 people who are mainly from the area.

The plan is also on collision course with food retailer’s scheme for a new store and homes which it is developing with Mount Anvil and Hyde Housing to regenerate the site.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said the supermarket giant had no plans to close the store and that the company was continuing to discuss the use of its land and other potential locations for the new station.

A Transport for London spokesman said that the consultation is still in the very early stages and no decisions on the

location of the station have been made.

The consultation boards say the advantages of using the retail park would make the construction of the station “less complex” because it is so large. It notes “the option would avoid impacts on existing residential development and reduces the number of land owners directly impacted by the proposals.

But Ray Barron Woolford, from Lewisham People Before Profit, is urging Lewisham council to back its alternative plans for another site.

He said: “Proposals to build a new station at New Cross Gate would demolish the entire commercial park, including Sainsbury’s, that offer hundreds of jobs on flexible hours crucial to the local economy.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “Our New Cross store has been trading for over 20 years. It is an extremely popular store and we want to continue investing in its future and that of the local area.

“We are working with Mount Anvil and Hyde Housing to regenerate the site. Our plans will provide customers with greater shopping choice, deliver a significant number of new homes and jobs and act as a springboard for further investment and development in the local area.”

Matthew Yates, TfL’s head of transport planning and projects, said: “A public consultation on our proposals for the Bakerloo line extension is currently underway, giving local people and businesses the opportunity to help shape our plans at this early stage. No final decisions have been made. The extension will benefit the local area by improving connectivity, providing alternative travel options and reducing journey times. It will help deliver 5,000 new jobs and around 25,000 new homes when built, and the construction phase will also generate jobs.

“As part of our planning process we look to minimise the impact on the local community as much as we can. While there would be some impact on a small number of business premises this is only expected in the short term during construction, with the potential for increased employment opportunities following the redevelopment of the sites.”

The current public consultation closes on 21 April 2017. https://consultations.tfl.gov.uk/tube/bakerloo-extension/.