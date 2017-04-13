Clive Efford urges people to give views on plans to axe rail routes into Central London

AN ELTHAM MP is urging people to tell the Government their views on proposals to only have the Cannon Street train route into the centre of London.

Clive Efford has launched a petition against the proposals made by the Government’s Department of Transport to cut services from from Eltham to Charing Cross and Victoria . Under the proposals trains on the Bexleyheath line would only run to Cannon Street.

Blackheath Liberal Democrat Emily Frith has also be highlighting the impact on Blackheath station users. She said: “These proposals threaten rail services from Blackheath to Charing Cross and Victoria. They would leave Cannon Street as the only London terminal directly serviced by trains on the Blackheath line. Many of us moved here because of the train services we need for our daily commute. The changes proposed by the new franchise will have a devastating impact on local communities.”

The proposal is made in the recently published consultation on the future of the Southeastern franchise revealed minister. Minister Chris Grayling and the Department of Transport are reviewing the current multiple routes into Central London which give a choice of stations.

Mr Efford is urging people to sign his petition and respond to the consultation to ensure people’s voices are heard before the deadline which is on May 23.

Mr Efford is high lighting that the document claims “running to trains to several destinations introduces operational complexity, requiring trains to cross complex and busy junctions. This is a major contributor to delays, and makes it much harder to recover the service when things go wrong.”

But he said: “The Government’s answer to this problem is simple: cut the services, ignoring the terrible impact this will have on local commuters and the whole community. This unacceptable.”

On the publication of the consultation in March Mr Grayling said: “Passengers on a new South Eastern franchise from 2018 will enjoy modern trains with more space and a more punctual and reliable service.

This consultation sets out what we expect the next operator to deliver for passengers, including working more closely with Network Rail to ensure a focus on performance, and innovative use of technology to improve both ticket buying and compensation if things do go wrong.”

To give views on the petition visit https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/future-of-south-eastern-rail-services