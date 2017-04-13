Harris Federation to open two Free Schools in Greenwich

TWO new Free Schools for Greenwich have been given the green light by the Government.

The Harris Federation’s plans for a co-educational primary and a secondary school for boys in the borough have won approval by the Department of Education.

The not-for-profit charity says it aims to build upon the success of Harris Academy Greenwich in which was formerly Eltham Green Comprehensive. The school in Middle Park Avenue, Eltham has been judged by Ofsted as ‘outstanding’ and is now highly oversubscribed with around seven applications for every place.

The application to open the Free Schools was made to meet the predicted need for an additional 210 Year 7 across Greenwich by 2021 for boys and girls in the borough. It is also believed that 105 extra primary places will be required in the same time period to meet the population growth in Blackheath and Charlton. The Harris Federation aim to create 180 new secondary places and 90 primary places

Sir Dan Moynihan, the chief executive of the Harris Federation, said: “We have been delighted to work with colleagues at the Royal Borough of Greenwich on our proposals. They forecast a significant shortage of school places, so both of these schools will meet an urgent need in the community.

“Last year, 1,300 families applied for 180 places at Harris Academy Greenwich. It is always sad to turn families away and we are pleased to be increasing our capacity. Every Harris academy inspected by Ofsted has been rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ and the two new schools in Greenwich will build on our high standards.

“We look forward to working with Greenwich and the Department for Education’s property company, LocatED, to find sites for the two schools. We will announce opening dates once the sites have been found and acquired.”