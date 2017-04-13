Thursday, April 13, 2017
Woolwich Ferry strike next Tuesday called off by unions for talks

By Mandy Little -
© Magnus Andersson orth Woolwich Ferry terminal.

 

The Woolwich Ferry strike next Tuesday(18) has been suspended as talks make progress in relation to union claims of bullying.

Unite has announced that the 24 hour strike had been suspended to allow for further talks to take place on Thursday April 20. The union says a decision on the planned strike on Friday April 21 will be made depending on how those negotiations progress with Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd, which runs the service on behalf of Transport for London (TfL).

Unite regional officer Onay Kasab said: “We are pleased to say that enough progress has been made so we can suspend Tuesday’s 24 hour strike. There will be a restructuring of the management and the creation of a wider management layer, including supervisors and charge hands.

“One of the key issues was a lack of trust and confidence in the employer – and the new proposals go a long way in addressing this particular issue which is a big win for the solidarity shown by our members. However, other issues remain, including investigating the case of alleged sexual harassment, and health and safety and allowances.”

About 3,500 vehicles a day use the free service across the Thames between Woolwich and North Woolwich.

Mandy Little
