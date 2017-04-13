Easter fun at Elephant and Castle shopping centre

Elephant and Castle Shopping centre will be hosting two days of family-fun Easter events to help keep children entertained over the Easter holidays.

On 14 and 15 April between 12pm – 5pm the Shopping Centre will be celebrating the arrival of Easter with a number of spring themed activities.

The Easter Bunny will be bouncing around the centre over the two days celebrating the start of spring. The Elephant and Castle Shopping Centre will be making things eggs-tra special with its first ever Egg hunt, with a special prize for the lucky winner.

Children with a creative flare will be able to take part in a workshop on 14 April where they can make their very own choco nest. The chocolate basket will be filled with goodies including mini eggs and a chick to take home.

In preparation for Easter Sunday, the workshop will be open for business again for children to design and decorate Easter Eggs as some cracking Easter presents, alongside free face painting.

Jim Haveron, Centre Manager said: “We are very excited to be hosting our first ever free Easter event in the Shopping Centre over the Easter Holidays. It will be great to welcome old and new visitors to the shopping centre with an array of activities to celebrate the coming of Easter. We hope as many people as possible will be able to come and indulge in the Easter treats we will have on offer.”