Steve Morison talks about training ground talks which settled Lions after FA Cup hammering at Spurs

Steve Morison has admitted it took a training ground meeting to get Millwall’s season back on track as they struggled to respond to their FA Cup mauling at Tottenham.

The Lions had taken 16 points from a possible 18 before a 6-0 dismantling in north London. The rest of March was winless and ended with back-to-back reverses at Swindon and Sheffield United.

But since boiling down the problems at the club’s Calmont Road base it has seen Millwall move back into the play-off places last weekend.

Morison said: “Tottenham wasn’t just a loss. We got hammered. You come off losing 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 or getting a goal then it is easier. We lost our identity a little bit. We tried to sit in, we weren’t really pressing, we were letting them have it – we waited for mistakes and they didn’t really come.

“The next couple of games we did the same. We lacked that intensity and pressing. We didn’t get back to what we were doing.

“It took a meeting – manager, players and staff – with a couple of videos to say ‘this is what we do and don’t do’. People spoke about how they felt and what they felt about certain aspects of our play. It resulted in us battering Scunthorpe, comfortably beating Shrewsbury and being back in the play-offs.

“It was something that had to happen. It was good.

“Now we go into two massive games where you can really cement yourself in there.”

Morison’s performances – not just in terms of hitting the back of the net – are imperative to Millwall’s hopes of a return to the Championship.

He battled on with a calf injury which forced him off early in the second-half at Spurs.

Morison said: “You don’t ever play a game feeling 100 per cent – very, very rarely. I don’t remember anything happening against Spurs apart from getting a pain and thinking ‘God, that hurt a little bit’. Half-time killed me when I sat down. In the second half it was getting worse and worse.

“The worse thing was not training until Friday, doing a little bit and playing on Saturday.

“I suppose if I didn’t need to be out there, I wouldn’t have been out there. I felt I could get through a game and be doing a job – being okay but not setting the world alight – but the Sheffield United one was a match too far.

“I came on for the last 20 minutes, we tried something and it worked a little bit – but we were playing the best team in the league.

“It’s part and parcel of football. I’d say the new school don’t play through stuff. You get a few like Ben Thompson who will play with something, or try when he shouldn’t.”

A productive Easter can almost crack reaching the play-offs and a chance to exorcise any demons from the Wembley defeat to Barnsley in May.

“I remember when we had seven games to go and people were saying we need four wins,” said Morison. “We got two wins and a draw – so do we need two wins? If we win on Friday and Southend lose then effectively you’re still relying on other people. It would be nice to get to the Bristol Rovers game and it all be done and dusted. But the way this league has gone so far we have to prepare for it to go to the wire.

“When we lost away at Scunthorpe earlier in the season the play-offs looked a million miles away. We’ve got to keep our heads.”

Millwall did hold their nerve when they reached the play-offs 12 months ago, prevailing over two legs against Bradford City to set up that winner-takes-all showdown with Barnsley at Wembley.

The Bantams could lie in wait again as they occupy fourth spot in the table and with the Lions sensing that Scunthorpe can be overhauled. Morison said: “If you could plan it you’d want to be away in the first leg and at home in the second leg.

“Looking at all the teams in it, I don’t think you’d not fancy anyone over two legs. They are all pretty good matches. When it is a big game our fans turn up in numbers and make The Den a tough place to go. Whether it is the first leg or second leg at home it will be banged out – and when we go away they’ll take a massive following.

“Once you get in there it is a reset. You get a good week to get people right and focus on what you need to do. It’s a clean slate. We’ve drawn against Bradford twice, beaten and lost to both Scunthorpe and Southend. We won at home against Fleetwood.

“Northampton is next – what’s going to turn up Friday? A team on their holidays or a side thinking we want to stop these?

“They literally have nothing to play for. It would be nice if we get a few more in the Den than we usually do. It would be great to start the weekend off with a good win – you could be in the play-offs by four points or even fifth in the league. It is exciting times.”

Morison’s goal at Gillingham – his 16th of the season – was all about desire. Jed Wallace’s shot was parried by Tomas Holy and the hitman smothered ex-Lions midfielder Josh Wright’s attempt to clear before crashing a shot into the roof of the net.

“Josh wouldn’t have seen me come in.

“Knowing it was Josh and that he was probably going to take a touch rather than just hook it, I managed to get in front of him and beat the goalie in the end.

“The keeper was getting the better of me in the first-half but I managed to stick it away. Nice to get back on the scoresheet but it’s never been all about goals from me.

“Last season I managed 19 goals. This season I’ve arguably had my best season yet somehow people manage to paint it that you’re not doing it, because you haven’t scored for a while.”