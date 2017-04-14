Steve Morison: Millwall win games of football when I play well – that’s pressure I put on myself

Steve Morison has admitted he is crucial to Millwall’s play-off ambitions – refusing to duck the pressure that statement brings.

The Lions will look to nail down their League One top-six place as they face Northampton today followed by a trip to Fleetwood Town on Easter Monday.

Morison ended a two-month spell without a goal with his 16th of the campaign in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Gillingham.

The 33-year-old forward has played through a calf niggle in recent weeks.

“It’s not all about goals,” said Morison. “The Scunthorpe match was one of my best games for a long time. And again at Shrewsbury I was involved in every chance that we had.

Effectively I set up both goals – yet people somehow seem to paint it that I’m not doing it because I haven’t scored.

“I had an average game Saturday and I managed to score a goal. I remember walking off the pitch on Tuesday night and the gaffer said ‘you’ll play worse than that and score’. That’s how it was.

“People try and look for something when it’s not going right. The harsh fact is when I play well we win games of football.

“If you can’t see that you’re not paying attention. You don’t know football. Yeah maybe it is a bit big-headed – but that’s the pressure I’ve got on me here. The manager puts it on me all the time. I put it on myself. I have to deal with it. Hopefully I can deal with it for a few more years.

“I’m happy for other people to take the plaudits and get the goals. I don’t care. I want us to win games and get back in the Championship.”

Morison is the key cog in Millwall’s attacking armoury and that makes him an obvious man to stop.

“You can see most teams will set up and get a few people around me when there are goal-kicks and set-pieces,” he said. “You can also tell in the games where sides don’t do it. We won’t worry about him – and they get found out a little bit.

“Goals change games as well. Scunthorpe set up with the big lad in front of me and Wallace behind – but we scored after two minutes. They can’t worry about that anymore and concentrate on their own thing.

“Sometimes I don’t have good games, that’s just life. I know if I play well it’s good for the team and there is more chance of us winning.”